Historic scrapbook gives look at earl...

Historic scrapbook gives look at early days of Northeast Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A rare collection of letters from the 19th century is now on display, offering new insight to the early days of Northeast Wisconsin, including early information about the Oneida Nation. "The federal government did not require that Indian, Native Americas, be counted by the US Census Bureau until the 1880's," says Matt Blessing, a state archivist for the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last man standing May 22 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May 3 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC