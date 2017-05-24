Here's what's coming to the old Cub Foods, and why East Town Mall redevelopment has stalled
Here's what's coming to the old Cub Foods, and why East Town Mall redevelopment has stalled Three retailers announced for Cub Foods while East Town redevelopment on hold Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rRmPJu The vacant Cub Foods grocery in the East Town shopping center is among the stores cited by Menards as a building with comparable value to its Howard store in a challenge of the village's tax assessment of the store on Woodman Drive. Learsi and Co., of Northbrook, Ill., got approval Monday from the Plan Commission to install signage for three retailers that will lease space in the former Cub: Petsmart, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls.
