Here's what's coming to the old Cub F...

Here's what's coming to the old Cub Foods, and why East Town Mall redevelopment has stalled

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Here's what's coming to the old Cub Foods, and why East Town Mall redevelopment has stalled Three retailers announced for Cub Foods while East Town redevelopment on hold Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2rRmPJu The vacant Cub Foods grocery in the East Town shopping center is among the stores cited by Menards as a building with comparable value to its Howard store in a challenge of the village's tax assessment of the store on Woodman Drive. Learsi and Co., of Northbrook, Ill., got approval Monday from the Plan Commission to install signage for three retailers that will lease space in the former Cub: Petsmart, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last man standing May 22 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May 3 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC