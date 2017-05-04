Green Bay woman hiking 2,190 miles to help addicts into recovery
The CEO of a Green Bay recovery cafA© is in the middle of an ambitious and unique adventure to help people stay sober from drugs and alcohol. She's hiking the Appalachian Trail, more than 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine, to raise money to help provide safe housing and a place local addicts can recover.
