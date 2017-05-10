Green Bay Teacher on "Jeopardy!"
While she did not win her first show Tuesday, Holub's second-place winnings of $14,000 was enough to earn her a wildcard spot in the nine-person semifinal field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last man standing
|Fri
|last man standing
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC