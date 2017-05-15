Green Bay Police Officers Celebrated

Today is the start of National Police Week and agencies locally and around the country will be commemorating the service put forth by officers every day. Kicking off the week, the Hyatt Regency Hotel, located at 333 Main St., is sponsoring a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. - 1p.m. for all the men and women of the Green Bay Police Department.

