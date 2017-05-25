Green Bay is named the drunkest city in the country
Cheers, Green Bay! Home of the Packers is named the drunkest city in the country, while Wisconsin takes 10 of the 20 spots Though Packers fans may have suspected this simple fact for years, now it's officially in writing: Green Bay, Wisconsin is the drunkest city in America. According to financial news and analysis website 24/7 Wall St. , the 'excessive drinking rate' in the city is the highest of any metro area in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC