Green Bay is named the drunkest city in the country

Cheers, Green Bay! Home of the Packers is named the drunkest city in the country, while Wisconsin takes 10 of the 20 spots Though Packers fans may have suspected this simple fact for years, now it's officially in writing: Green Bay, Wisconsin is the drunkest city in America. According to financial news and analysis website 24/7 Wall St. , the 'excessive drinking rate' in the city is the highest of any metro area in the country.

