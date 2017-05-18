Green Bay City Hall Intrigue

The City of Green Bay has received an open records request for text, emails and social media messages from alderpersons involving two recent city controversies. 1. All emails, text messages and social media private message from the alderpersons to each and Mike Frantz, Dennis Doucette and or Steve Frantz regarding the Hotel Northland from December 1, 2016 through April 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.