Green Bay City Hall Intrigue
The City of Green Bay has received an open records request for text, emails and social media messages from alderpersons involving two recent city controversies. 1. All emails, text messages and social media private message from the alderpersons to each and Mike Frantz, Dennis Doucette and or Steve Frantz regarding the Hotel Northland from December 1, 2016 through April 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last man standing
|May 12
|last man standing
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC