Friday is Wear Yellow Day to Sting Cancer

Green Bay schools and city leaders are asking the community to wear yellow Friday to show support for cancer survivors, those who are still battling the disease, and those who have lost the fight. Mayor Jim Schmitt, County Executive Troy Streckenbach, and school district staff will gather at Lambeau Field Thursday to get the word out about Wear Yellow Day, which is organized by Sting Cancer.

