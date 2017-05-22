Fire forces family of 6 out of Green Bay home
Six people are out of their home, at least temporarily, after a fire on Green Bay's near-west side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called at 7:44 a.m. and found light smoke coming through all sides of the roof of the two-story home on the 700-block of Hubbard Street.
