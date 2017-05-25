Double-Digit Sentence for 13th OWI

WLUK was in the courtroom as 63-year-old Gerald Blasczyk of Hobart was being sentenced for his 13th OWI conviction. "The amount that he drank and his disregard for anybody else when he drinks and his decision to drive is astounding...Any treatment he is going to be given needs to be in a prison setting" Blasczyk's defense attorney Walter Piel asked the judge for leniency.

