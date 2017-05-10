Despite much of the state receiving a...

Despite much of the state receiving at least some rain in the last wee...

Despite much of the state receiving at least some rain in the last week, fire danger levels have reached high to very high in far northern and northwestern Wisconsin, prompting Gov. Scott Walker to declare a precautionary state of emergency. People are urged to continue to use caution with all types of outdoor burning, ash disposal and equipment use and to search the DNR website for keyword " fire " to check on conditions and restrictions in their area.

