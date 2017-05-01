Convicted horse abuser arrested on new charges in Brown County
A man with a prior conviction for sexually assaulting horses has been booked into the Brown County Jail on new charges. Jail records show Sterling Rachwal, 53, was booked Monday on recommended charges of Mistreatment of Animals/Cause Death; Sexual Gratification with an Animal; and Burglary.
