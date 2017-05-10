Capital Credit Union leaders spend night on the roof
Vice presidents of Capital Credit Union will spend the night Thursday into Friday in an effort to raise money to fight homelessness. Patti Bani and Lisa Huguet will camp on the roof of the Morris Avenue branch in Green Bay after reaching a fundraising goal of $2,000.
