Boaters reminded about safety around ...

Boaters reminded about safety around Fox River dredging

22 hrs ago

The project is reducing the risk to human health and the environment by removing cancer-causing PCBs from the riverbed. Project crews are using flags, buoys and other safety markers to show where boating is allowed -- and where it isn't -- during the cleanup, which is expected to continue into mid-November.

