Boaters Offered Free Safety Inspections
The U.S. Coast Guard and Green Bay Police Department's Marine Unit are partnering to host an open house Saturday. "It's a good time to have the person tell you that something is needed on the boat: when you're in a controlled setting, when you're asking for feedback, versus when you get stopped for a violation.
Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
