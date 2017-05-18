Boaters Offered Free Safety Inspections

Boaters Offered Free Safety Inspections

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard and Green Bay Police Department's Marine Unit are partnering to host an open house Saturday. "It's a good time to have the person tell you that something is needed on the boat: when you're in a controlled setting, when you're asking for feedback, versus when you get stopped for a violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last man standing May 12 last man standing 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May 3 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,013 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC