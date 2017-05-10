Attracting talent key to plan to Green Bay development plan The Greater Green Bay Chamber unveiled an action plan Wednesday morning to improve and grow the Green Bay area. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2pw80tw The Economic Development Strategic Plan attaches short- and long-term goals to 11 strategies to enhance Brown County's strengths-affordable real estate, its position as a major health care center, Green Bay's rapidly improving downtown district, the NEW Manufacturing Alliance-as well as to combat weaknesses, including provincialism, a struggle to attract young talent, perceptions and the long overdue Southern Bridge .

