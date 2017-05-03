Arrest Made in Green Bay Shooting

Arrest Made in Green Bay Shooting

Police say charges of First Degree Reckless Injury and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under the Age of 18 have been recommended against 17-year-old Justin Hutcherson of Green Bay. At 1:24 pm Tuesday, officers responded to a local hospital for a 23-year-old female victim who had walked to the facility with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

