Arrest Made in Green Bay Shooting
Police say charges of First Degree Reckless Injury and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person Under the Age of 18 have been recommended against 17-year-old Justin Hutcherson of Green Bay. At 1:24 pm Tuesday, officers responded to a local hospital for a 23-year-old female victim who had walked to the facility with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
