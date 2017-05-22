A Warning to Underage Drinkers and Parents
Graduation season is upon us and the Green Bay Police Department are warning parents, who are considering hosting underage drinking parties at their homes, to think again. "We have officers who are going to be going out specifically to do that...to get reports of these parties, to go there, conduct investigations and to cite underage drinkers at private parties in the city of Green Bay," said Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last man standing
|Mon
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May 3
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC