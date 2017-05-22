A Warning to Underage Drinkers and Pa...

A Warning to Underage Drinkers and Parents

Yesterday

Graduation season is upon us and the Green Bay Police Department are warning parents, who are considering hosting underage drinking parties at their homes, to think again. "We have officers who are going to be going out specifically to do that...to get reports of these parties, to go there, conduct investigations and to cite underage drinkers at private parties in the city of Green Bay," said Smith.

