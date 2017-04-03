Wisconsin AG visits Green Bay to supp...

Wisconsin AG visits Green Bay to support Marsy's Law for Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Attorney General Brad Schimel stopped in Green Bay to show his support for a law that protects victims of crime and domestic abuse. "We need to make things better for the victims the same as they are for the people that perpetrate these crimes," said Jendusa-Nicolai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr 2 Hahaha 75
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC