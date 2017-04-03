Wisconsin AG visits Green Bay to support Marsy's Law for Wisconsin
Attorney General Brad Schimel stopped in Green Bay to show his support for a law that protects victims of crime and domestic abuse. "We need to make things better for the victims the same as they are for the people that perpetrate these crimes," said Jendusa-Nicolai.
