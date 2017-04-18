West Shore Pipeline will not rebuild Milwaukee-to-Green Bay line

"In light of this announcement, the state will continue to work with our partners to assist the industry in developing long-term, market-based solutions to manage an adequate fuel supply for the region at a reasonable price for consumers," Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel said. "We'd like to thank our partners for their continued efforts to limit the impact of this pipeline's closure on citizens in the region."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.