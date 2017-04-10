WBAY honored with St. Vincent de Paul Society award

WBAY TV has been honored with a Community Partners Award from the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Green Bay. WBAY General Manager Steve Lavin and Action 2 News anchors Kathryn Bracho, Bill Jartz, Cami Rapson, and Kevin Rompa accepted the 2017 Frances McLoughlin Community Partners Award Tuesday morning during a breakfast at Green Bay Distillery.

