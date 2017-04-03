Voters approve $233 million for Green...

Voters approve $233 million for Green Bay schools

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Voters in the Green Bay Area Public School District overwhelmingly approve both parts of a referendum that asked for a total of over $233 million in the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr 2 Hahaha 75
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W... Jan '17 Representation is... 6
Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 17
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,782 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC