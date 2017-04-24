Violent Crimes Down in Green BayGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - New quarterly...
New quarterly statistics from the Green Bay Police Department show that violent crime is down in the city compared to last year during the same time period. Chief Andrew Smith says the total violent crime picture, which include murders, sexual assaults, robberies, and aggravated assaults are down 30% across the board.
