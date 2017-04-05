The Wall Street Journal: Trucking firm Schneider National raises $550 million in IPO
One of the largest U.S. trucking companies raised $550 million in its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the deal, an encouraging sign for a slumping freight market. and some shareholders sold roughly 29 million shares at $19 apiece, the people said, valuing the Green Bay, Wis.-based company at $3.3 billion.
