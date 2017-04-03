The Forensics of Fingerprints

13 hrs ago

On television it only takes an hour to solve a complicated crime and only seconds to lift fingerprints off evidence. In the latest episode of Green Bay Crime we go behind the scenes within the police department's forensics unit and get an up-close look at how they retrieve prints off of crucial pieces of evidence.

Green Bay, WI

