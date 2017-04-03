Tagging Study Helps Answer, Where's Walleye?

Using a boat equipped for electro-shocking below the De Pere dam, it doesn't take long for DNR fish biologists to reaffirm the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries represent a world-class walleye fishery. "We've seen fish around 33 inches, 12-14 pounds, they're very big," says DNR Fisheries Biologist Steve Hogler.

