Supreme Court Not Reviewing Kutska AppealMADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -...

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will not review the latest decision denying Keith Kutska's appeal in the 1992 murder of Tom Monfils. Kutska is one of five men serving life sentences for the murder of their co-worker at a Green Bay paper mill.

