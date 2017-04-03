Sister Bernadette Selinsky honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Sister Selinsky is from Green Bay, Wisconsin and has been a Sister for nearly 50 years working around the country serving God. "I was a music teacher and my first 19 years of doing that I was in four different states and eight different churches and schools and now I've been here in Zanesville for 21 years as a Chaplin."
