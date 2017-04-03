School Referenda Votes See Broad Support
Wisconsin voters approved many of the school referenda questions that were on ballots across the state during Tuesday's election. Of the 65 requests to raise taxes for operational costs or building projects, 40 were approved and 25 were rejected by votes.
