Rep. Mike Gallagher speaking

While the House is in recess for two weeks, Congressman Mike Gallagher marked his first 100 days in Washington with an event in Kaukauna, where he talked with constituents about his accomplishments since being sworn in. Gallagher weighed in on President Trump's decision to launch an air strike targeting a Syrian air base.
