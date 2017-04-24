Plan Addresses 'Underserved' Green Bay Neighborhood
Development Director Kevin Vonck says the plan "looks at redevelopment opportunities up and down the Velp Avenue corridor. It's an area that has been underserved in terms of retail."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC