Packing Heat At City HallGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ - WLUK) - Change might...
Right now, there is no ordinance or policy prohibiting people from openly carrying a gun in Green Bay city buildings, like city hall. The city's protection and welfare committee decided Monday evening it wants to hear from more people before deciding whether to recommend any change.
