Packers 2017 Draft Picks: Devante May...

Packers 2017 Draft Picks: Devante Mays at #238 is Green Bay's 3rd RB today

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Acme Packing Company

In the seventh round of the NFL Draft , teams are taking even more ridiculous shots in the dark than in other rounds of the event. The Green Bay Packers tend to really go for athletic projects in round seven, and this year's first 7th round pick is no exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Acme Packing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr 19 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr 10 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr 8 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
News Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new Feb '17 Justyna henke 1
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) Jan '17 Lolo 5
Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10) Jan '17 anonoymous60 6
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,686,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC