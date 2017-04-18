Nicolet Bank set to acquire FNB-Fox Valley
Nicolet Bank set to acquire FNB-Fox Valley The Green Bay-based bank will significantly expand its Fox Valley footprint on May 1. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2oSS1J8 On May 1, Nicolet National Bank will complete its acquisition of FNB-Fox Valley, giving it a strong presence in the Fox Valley market. GREEN BAY - Nicolet National Bank expects to complete its acquisition of First National Bank-Fox Valley by the end of the month.
