New Suspect in Northwoods Oxycodone Conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney in Green Bay filed the felony charges against 34 year old Lance Bruette of Minocqua; 38 year old Frank Lawrence of St. Germain; 29 year old Mitchell Plantikow of Woodruff; 52 year old Troy Plantikow of Woodruff; 31 year old Lacey Stanick of Woodruff and 57 year old Orvin Kay of Milwaukee. 34-year-old Serena Johnson has been implicated as a co-conspirator as well.

