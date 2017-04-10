New Suspect in Northwoods Oxycodone C...

New Suspect in Northwoods Oxycodone Conspiracy

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The U.S. Attorney in Green Bay filed the felony charges against 34 year old Lance Bruette of Minocqua; 38 year old Frank Lawrence of St. Germain; 29 year old Mitchell Plantikow of Woodruff; 52 year old Troy Plantikow of Woodruff; 31 year old Lacey Stanick of Woodruff and 57 year old Orvin Kay of Milwaukee. 34-year-old Serena Johnson has been implicated as a co-conspirator as well.

