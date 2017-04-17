Marathon Co. Tornado Warnings Explained Sunday, April 16MARATHON...

Marathon Co. Tornado Warnings Explain...

Marathon Co. Tornado Warnings Explained Sunday, April 16

After an EF1 tornado touched down in Marathon County last week, many were wondering just how the tornado warning system is operated in the county. Bert Nitzke with the South Area Fire and Emergency Response District tells Newsline 9 that firefighters are encouraged to be trained to spot severe weather.

