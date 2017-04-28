Local High Schools to be Recognized at First Center Stage Awards Showcase
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is proud to announce the recipients of the inaugural Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards. Throughout the 2016-17 school year, 14 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr 19
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC