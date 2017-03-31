Legacy Flexo installs PCMC's Fusion C...

Legacy Flexo installs PCMC's Fusion C flexo press

Paper Converting Machine Company , part of Barry-Wehmiller, has announced that Legacy Flexo, a flexographic printer located in Green Bay, WI, USA, has successfully installed a Fusion C flexographic press. "Our new Fusion C press complements our other presses and will allow us to run mid-web jobs more efficiently than we previously could on our larger presses," says Mark Carrick, co-founder of Legacy Flexo.

