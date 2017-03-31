Lambeau sales tax refund fueled development
From streets to playground equipment, 11 cities and villages spent 60 percent of their excess stadium tax funds on development projects. Lambeau sales tax refund fueled development From streets to playground equipment, 11 cities and villages spent 60 percent of their excess stadium tax funds on development projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Hahaha
|75
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC