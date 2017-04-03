Hotel Northland arguments compared to "divorce proceedings"

More than two hours of Wednesday night's council meeting was spent arguing-sometimes shouting, threatening lawsuits, and accusing misconduct-among people invested or upset with setbacks on the Hotel Northland project in downtown Green Bay. Mayor Jim Schmitt says the most recent appraisal puts the project at $50 million-$6 million more than the last appraisal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.