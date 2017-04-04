Shorewood fine menswear store Harleys has been sold to the owners of The Haberdasher Limited, a men's apparel retailer in Green Bay Harleys sold to Haberdasher of Green Bay Shorewood fine menswear store Harleys has been sold to the owners of The Haberdasher Limited, a men's apparel retailer in Green Bay Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2nUCKF5 Fine menswear store Harleys has been sold to the owners of Haberdasher, a men's apparel store in Green Bay Longtime Shorewood fine menswear store Harleys has been sold to the owners of a men's apparel retailer in Green Bay.

