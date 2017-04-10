Green Bay Schools Announce Turbocharge
A new program, launched today, is hoping to have every student graduate high school with 15 college credits by the year 2023. As 6th graders at Washington Middle School were getting charged up today during an assembly, they were also learning about the Turbocharge partnership between the Green Bay Area School District, NWTC and UW-Green Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC