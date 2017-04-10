Green Bay Schools Announce Turbocharge

Green Bay Schools Announce Turbocharge

A new program, launched today, is hoping to have every student graduate high school with 15 college credits by the year 2023. As 6th graders at Washington Middle School were getting charged up today during an assembly, they were also learning about the Turbocharge partnership between the Green Bay Area School District, NWTC and UW-Green Bay.

