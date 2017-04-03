Green Bay Police Department pushes for sworn animal humane officer
The Green Bay Police Department is hoping to make one of their own the official go-to person for animal control calls. For the past six months, sworn police Officer Mallory Meves has been filling the civilian role of senior humane animal control officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 2
|Hahaha
|75
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC