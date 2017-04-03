Green Bay officer resigns amid investigation into falsifying of reports
Green Bay Police say they are looking at about 300 cases in which Rahn was involved. The police chief says there are only a few cases in which there is significant evidence of wrongdoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 2
|Hahaha
|75
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC