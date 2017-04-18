Green Bay Correctional Institution entrance
Shutting down the Green Bay Correctional Institution and building a new one nearby is not a new conversation. But this week state Rep. David Steffen says he'll introduce his bill to the Legislature to turn the current facility into something that can make Brown County actual revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|6 hr
|Hilda Spike Spik...
|1
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr 10
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 8
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC