Graymont will close Green Bay lime kilns
Graymont will close Green Bay lime kilns Graymont will lay off most of its 29 Green Bay employees on June 1. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ozhjMA GREEN BAY - Graymont will shut down its Green Bay lime kilns on June 1, resulting in the layoff of most of the company's 29 Green Bay employees. Graymont, an international lime and limestone product supplier, on Tuesday attributed the shutdown to soft market conditions that also led it to restructure operations at a plant in Tacoma, Washington, and idle a plant in British Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr 2
|Hahaha
|75
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
|Ashwaubenon Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC