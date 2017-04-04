Graymont will close Green Bay lime kilns

Graymont will close Green Bay lime kilns Graymont will lay off most of its 29 Green Bay employees on June 1. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ozhjMA GREEN BAY - Graymont will shut down its Green Bay lime kilns on June 1, resulting in the layoff of most of the company's 29 Green Bay employees. Graymont, an international lime and limestone product supplier, on Tuesday attributed the shutdown to soft market conditions that also led it to restructure operations at a plant in Tacoma, Washington, and idle a plant in British Columbia.

