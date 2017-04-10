Gov. Walker wants to boost funding to train students with disabilities
Governor Walker stopped at the Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on Monday today to highlight the success of Project Search. It's a training program that helps students with disabilities transition into the workforce.
