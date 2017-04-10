Gov. Walker wants to boost funding to...

Gov. Walker wants to boost funding to train students with disabilities

10 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Governor Walker stopped at the Saint Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on Monday today to highlight the success of Project Search. It's a training program that helps students with disabilities transition into the workforce.

