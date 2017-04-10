For Wisconsin's ten largest cities, carrying a gun into city hall is uncommon
As Action 2 News first reported in mid-January, Alderwoman Barb Dorff pushed for a study of Wisconsin's ten largest cities to see how Green Bay compares when it comes to gun rules in the council chambers. On Monday, the results were finally made public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Mon
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
|Does Bay Beach Bobbie see her shadow? new
|Feb '17
|Justyna henke
|1
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Lolo
|5
|Review: Innovative Counseling Inc - Todd Hamilt... (May '10)
|Jan '17
|anonoymous60
|6
|What Were You Cheese Heads Thinking? We Are A W...
|Jan '17
|Representation is...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC