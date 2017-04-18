Final comments sought on Lake Michigan fisheries management plan update
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has completed the final draft of its long-term fisheries management plan for Wisconsin's Lake Michigan waters and invites citizens to provide final input. Lake Michigan has seen drastic ecological changes in recent years and the new plan will guide fisheries management through the next 10 years.
