Fake lynching displayed along Green Bay's Main Street
The display outside Nic's Bar & Grill shows a dummy with signs saying "Justice" and "Equality" hanging from a noose on a platform. Two other dummies in chairs look on -- one dressed in a police uniform, the other in a business suit.
