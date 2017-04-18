Fake lynching displayed along Green B...

Fake lynching displayed along Green Bay's Main Street

14 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The display outside Nic's Bar & Grill shows a dummy with signs saying "Justice" and "Equality" hanging from a noose on a platform. Two other dummies in chairs look on -- one dressed in a police uniform, the other in a business suit.

